WKU PBS selects winner of 30th anniversary logo design contest

As part of its 30th anniversary, WKU PBS invited WKU students to create and submit commemorative logo designs.

The first-place logo design winner is Reagan Fischer, a junior from Louisville, who was awarded a $750 scholarship. The 30th anniversary logo will be displayed throughout the year on WKU PBS’ television channel (24.1 or 917), digital platforms and promotional materials.

Second place was awarded to Molly Norton, a junior from Louisville, who received a $500 scholarship. Third place finalist was Elizabeth Bates, a junior from Castalian Springs, Tennessee, who received a $250 scholarship.

WKU’s public television service signed on the air in 1989 and provides a full range of non-commercial programs, including locally produced music, informational, public affairs and college sports programming; documentaries; and educational programs for children.