WKU PROVOST BALLMAN HAS STEPPED DOWN

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky University Provost Terry Ballman has stepped down after Faculty Senate members approved a no-confidence resolution.

Ballman announced her decision in a campuswide email Friday. She said she will be assistant to the president for special initiatives until Aug. 30, 2020, then become a tenured professor.

News outlets report the no-confidence vote stems from a dean’s sudden resignation last week.

Ogden College of Science and Engineering Dean Cheryl Stevens will be acting provost.

Ballman has been in office less than a year and was the first major hire by WKU President Timothy Caboni.

Neither Ballman nor Caboni attended Thursday’s meeting at the request of University Senate Chair Kirk Atkinson.

Campus officials have been tight-lipped about the reasons behind the sudden resignation of Potter College of Arts and Letters Dean Larry Snyder.