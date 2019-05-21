WKU students to compete in Hearst Journalism national finals

0 Shares

Three Western Kentucky University students will compete in the national finals of the 59thannual Hearst Journalism Awards Program June 1-6 in San Francisco.

Often called “The Pulitzers of college journalism,” the Hearst Journalism Awards Program, in its 59th year, consists of five writing, two photojournalism, one radio, two television and four multimedia competitions offering up to $700,000 in scholarships, matching grants and stipends; 105 member universities of the Association of Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication with accredited undergraduate journalism programs are eligible to participate in the Hearst competitions.

Gabriel Scarlett, a senior from Maumee, Ohio, is one of six finalists for the photojournalism championship; Skyler Ballard, a senior from Coxs Creek, and Kathryn Ziesig, a senior from Brentwood, Tennessee, are among five finalists for the multimedia championship. All three qualified for the finals by winning individual photojournalism and multimedia competitions during the 2018-2019 Hearst program.

WKU students have won 15 Hearst individual national championships since 1985.

Scarlett and Ballard won this year’s final contest, the Multimedia Team Reporting/News Competition, for their entryThe Wrongful Imprisonment of Jose Luis Garcia published in WKUPJ.com. They will receive a $3,000 scholarship.

Scarlett also was part of the third-place team with Morgan Hornsby, a senior from Sand Gap; they received a $1,500 scholarship. WKU’s School of Journalism & Broadcasting received matching awards.

The top 10 finishers in this year’s Intercollegiate Multimedia Competition are University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; WKU; University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Arizona State University; University of Florida; Pennsylvania State University; University of Montana; Temple University; University of Missouri; and University of South Carolina. WKU will receive a $4,000 award.