WKU students to participate in Fulbright summer institutes

For the third year in a row, two Western Kentucky University students have been selected to participate in Fulbright Summer Institutes in the United Kingdom. Derek Collins of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Nathan Terrell of Morehead are the ninth and 10th WKU students to be selected for the prestigious nationally-competitive program since 2012.

Each year, the US-UK Fulbright Commission supports up to 60 first- and second-year undergraduates from across the United States to undertake a demanding academic and cultural summer program at leading institutions in the UK. Fulbright Summer Institutes cover all participants’ costs. In addition, Fulbright summer participants receive a distinctive support and cultural education program including visa processing, a comprehensive pre-departure orientation, enrichment opportunities in country, a re-entry session and opportunity to join Fulbright alumni networks.

Derek Collins is a first-year political science major, a member of WKU’s national championship Forensics team, and the son of Jerryl McGowan-Collins and Stanley Collins. In a four-week program at the University of Bristol, he will investigate how creative and performing arts, philosophy, and critical social theories have shaped movements for social justice across the globe, with particular attention given to racial justice and the legacies of slavery.

Nathan Terrell is a first-year political science major, Student Alumni Ambassador, and the son of Maria and Russell Terrell. In a three-week program at the University of Westminster, he will use London as a classroom, choosing an area of study among a broad range of academic disciplines while attending workshops on intercultural competencies and leadership effectiveness and development.

The US-UK Fulbright Commission selects participants through a rigorous application and interview process. In making these awards, the Commission looks not only for academic excellence but a focused application, a range of extracurricular and community activities, demonstrated ambassadorial skills, and a plan to give back to the recipient’s home country upon returning.