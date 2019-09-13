Woman arrested after failing to register as sex offender

0 Shares

A Glasgow woman is behind bars after she failed to comply with the sex offender registry.

Glasgow Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop on Veterans Outer Loop Tuesday. Police contacted Jodi Akers and determined she was not in compliance with the sex offender registry.

Akers of Glasgow was arrested and charged with failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to comply with sex offender registry, first offense.

Akers was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.