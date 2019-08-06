Woman arrested after shoplifting incident at Glasgow Walmart

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police say officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint last Friday.

After further investigation police found Kristy Howard of Glasgow and located Hydrocodone in her possession. Police say she also had stolen items.

Kristy Howard was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified); not having a prescription controlled substance in its proper container, first offense; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting), under $500.

According to police, all stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart.