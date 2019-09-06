Woman arrested after walking along Happy Valley with drugs

20 Shares

The Glasgow Police Department arrested a Glasgow woman Thursday on drug charges.

Police say Tammy Cottengain was walking along the roadway on Happy Valley Road. An officer searched her and located several pills.

Police say the pills were identified as Vyvanse. The pills did not belong to Cottengain, according to police.

Cottengain was arrested and charged with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), and first degree possession of a controlled substance first offense (drug unspecified).

Cottengain was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.