Woman arrested at Walmart on shoplifting, drug charges

Glasgow Police arrested a Hart County woman Sunday at Walmart.

Police say officers responded in reference to a shoplifting complaint. When police arrived, Mary L. Colvin confirmed she had an active warrant. Colvin purportedly went to a closed checkout lane and bagged her items before she attempted to leave the store.

Officers located Xanax pills and methamphetamine when they searched Colvin. The stolen items were returned to Walmart, according to police.

Colvin was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition or shoplifiting, under $500; public intoxication with a controlled substance, excluding alcohol; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); third degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colvin was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

