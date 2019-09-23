Woman arrested in Glasgow burglary case

10 Shares

The Glasgow Police Department responded to Columbia Avenue in reference to a burglary last week.

An officer made contact with Mary Colvin and detected an odor of alcohol on her person. Police determined that she had unlawfully entered a residence and made threats towards the people inside the home.

Mary Lynn Colvin was arrested and charged with alcoholic intoxication in a public place, resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct, third degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, second degree burglary, third degree terroristic threatening, illegal possession of a legend drug and having a controlled prescription out of a proper container, first offense.