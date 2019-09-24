Woman arrested in Liberty following accident

3 Shares

Kentucky State Police responded to an accident last Friday in Liberty and eventually arrested someone.

A news release says a trooper was on routine patrol along Highway 910 when he initiated a traffic stop on a 2017 Toyota Corolla for a traffic violation.

Consent to search the vehicle was given and police located a syringe containing suspected methamphetamine. The operator, 40-year-old Tabatha Allen of Liberty, was arrested and charged with no registration receipt, no registration plates, no operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen was lodged in the Casey County Detention Center.