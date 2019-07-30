Woman arrested in Warren County on burglary charge

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman has been arrested in Warren County following a burglary early Monday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to 2276 Vance Lane in Warren County in reference to an active home burglary around 7:33 a.m. Police say while they were going to the scene, a caller advised a male subject had left the residence. Police say the caller pursued the man until he was no longer visible.

Police say when they arrived the victim said he observed the suspect fleeing into a nearby field. Police pursued the suspect and apprehended her.

Police arrested 24-year-old Kristin J. Whiting on a second-degree burglary charge.

The department says other suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.