Woman arrested on drug charges after police serve warrant

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police arrested a woman Tuesday after they found suspected methamphetamine in her purse.

According to an arrest citation, 31-year-old Tiffany M. Houchens of Glasgow was served a bench warrant at her residence. Police say Houchens advised officers that she did not have anything on her person or in her purse.

When police searched her purse at the Barren County Detention Center they found a “square black makeup box.” According to the citation, the box had blue writing on it and contained two crystal-like rocks that police determined to be crystal methamphetamine.

Houchens waived her rights and told officers the makeup was not hers and she had “no idea whose it is.” Houchens did confirm the purse was hers, though.

Houchens was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.