Woman arrested on drug charges, endangering welfare of minor

EDMONTON, Ky. – An Edmonton woman was arrested Wednesday after a Metcalfe County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a home to assist the Kentucky Division of Protection and Permanency with a home visit. Police say there was a complaint of child endangerment at the home.

According to a news release, the deputy was able to recover several prescription controlled substances. Police say the medications were easily accessible to the small children in the Tompkinsville Road home.

39-year-old Brandi Alluis was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified); third degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Jail records indicate Alluis was released from the Barren County Detention Center at 10:22 a.m. Thursday. She is scheduled to be in court Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.