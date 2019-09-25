Woman arrested on drug charges in Metcalfe County

3 Shares

Authorities arrested a Metcalfe County woman Tuesday on drug charges after finding methamphetamine in a home.

Police say they went to an address on Richardson Spur Road to follow up on information reported during a previous burglary investigation. Maria Davis gave police consent to search her home.

According to police, five grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $280 was found in the house.

Davis was placed under arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.