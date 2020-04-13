No eggs, just meth: Glasgow Police arrest one on Easter
PHOTO: Barren County Detention Center.
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police say a Jamestown woman went to jail Sunday. It wasn’t eggs in her car. It was meth.
Officer Allen Riffle conducted a traffic stop along Happy Valley Road and made contact with 51-year-old Angela J. Farrer. He received consent to search her car and located syringes, a glass pipe and methamphetamine, a news release said.
Farrer was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense), first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jail records indicate Farrer was released from jail Sunday at 10:50 a.m. She is set to appear in court May 4 at 8:30 a.m.