Woman arrested on multiple warrants in Hart County

MUFORDVILLE, Ky. – Hart County authorities arrested a woman Wednesday on multiple arrest warrants.

The Mufordville Police Department and Hart County Sheriff’s Department responded to 175 Woods Road in Mufordville Wednesday in regards to a complaint. Police contacted 37-year-old Frances Tyler and found she had warrants out of Hardin County on narcotic related charges.

According to a post on the Hart County Sheriff Department’s Facebook, police found nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

Tyler was arrested and charged with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, greater than two grams of methamphetamine; first degree possesion of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine); and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Hart County Jail.