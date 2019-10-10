Woman assaulted, car stolen at Edmonton Road Dollar General Store

6 Shares

A woman was assaulted at an area Dollar General Store Thursday morning. Her vehicle was also stolen, according to police.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a carjacking at 9:27 a.m. Thursday at Dollar General Store on Edmonton Road. After arriving on scene, police talked to the victim who said she was approached by a male and a female after leaving the store.

The male demanded her to give up her keys, police said. The male began to strike her in the face and forcibly took her keys before driving off in her vehicle. Police say the suspects fled north via Edmonton Road toward Edmonton.

Police issused an all points bulliten to surrounding counties. The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle before it was crashed.

The adult male and juvenile female were taken into custody. Police found clothes described by the victim, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in their possession.

Both suspects complained of injuries from the wreck and were transported to TJ Samson Hospital. They were released and taken into custody by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have not yet identified the adult male.