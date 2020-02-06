Woman crashes car into house in Metcalfe County

16 Shares

EDMONTON, Ky. – A woman crashed a car into a Metcalfe County home Tuesday evening after she failed to turn completely through a curve.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office said Kerri Jandt, 51, was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sante Fe westbound along Earl Shives Road. Jandt’s vehicle left the roadway along the westbound shoulder and traveled down an earth embankment, a news release said. Jandt traveled across a private drive before crashing into a home. Police said the home suffered structural damage to its front side.

Jandt was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by Metcalfe County Deputy Logan Richardson.

Related