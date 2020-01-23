Woman denies police entry to vehicle, drugs discovered

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Summer Shade woman who denied police entry into her vehicle Sunday went to jail after drugs were eventually found in the car.

Glasgow Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop along West Main Street near Walgreens. Police made contact with the driver of the vehicle and identified her as Latasha Jewell.

Jewell’s license was suspended, and police say she refused police consent to search her car. K-9 Joe was brought to the scene, and he alerted on the vehicle. Police found methamphetamine and two glass pipes.

Jewell was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with several other traffic offenses.

