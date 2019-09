0 Shares

A woman is dead after crashing her car into a tree.

Kentucky State Police say 33-year-old Ashley Coulter of Bardstown was operating a 2008 Nissan Altima on KY 243 in Liberty. According to a news release, Coulter ran off the shoulder of the road and overcorrected. She then crashed into a tree and was ejected from the car.

Coulter died at the scene of the accident.