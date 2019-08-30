Woman drives through private yard – hits building, narrowly misses hitting pedestrian

41 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police arrested a woman early Friday after she drove through a woman’s backyard and nearly hit her. Police say an officer responded to the 300 block of East Wayne Street shortly before 1 a.m.

The caller advised she heard a revving engine from a car driving around East Wayne Street. The caller also said the car was failing to stop at stop signs.

When the woman went outside to see what the commotion was, she saw a car drive through her backyard and eventually hit a small building. According to a citation, “the vehicle then began to back up almost striking her.” The woman jumped out of the way to “avoid getting hit.”

Upon arrival, police contacted 56-year-old Pamela A. Morris. She was driving a Honda and appeared to be under the influence, according to a news release. Morris later told police she had two shots of whiskey.

Morris told police she was driving around to find people who had “stolen money from her.” She hit a small building with her vehicle.

The officer says there was noticeable damage to a vehicle parked in the home’s driveway, the building in the back yard and a children’s playground slide that Morris ran over.

Morris was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third offense; first degree criminal mischief; and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Morris was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.