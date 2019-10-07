Woman, KSP trooper injured in early morning crash

0 Shares

Two people were injured in an early morning accident in Glendale, police say. One of the individuals is a Kentucky State Police trooper.

Kentucky State Police responded to a collision in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 79 in Glendale. Preliminary investigations indicates Trooper Elliot Young was on patrol. Elliot was attempting to locate a reckless driver who was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of I65.

KSP says a 2004 Chevy Silverado hit Young’s cruiser. 25-year-old Shaina Reed, of Sunman, Ind., was driving the truck. Both parties were wearing seatbelts. Young and Reed were transported with non-life threatening injuries to Hardin Memorial Hospital.

KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.