Woman rescued from home smashed by a mudslide

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a 90-year-old woman has been rescued from a Kentucky home that was smashed by a mudslide amid heavy rains.

Stanton Fire Department Assistant Chief Eddie Barnes said emergency workers arrived at the two-story home Monday morning to find the mudslide had knocked the first floor from its foundations and caused the second floor to collapse on top of it.

He said rescuers located the woman under layers that included a floor and a brick wall. Barnes said it took about four hours to extricate her.

The slide came as heavy rains moved through the area Sunday and early Monday.

Powell County Emergency Management Director Steve Asbury said the woman was conscious and alert as was being taken to a hospital.

Asbury said a nearby road is closed until authorities can assess whether the area is safe.

