Woman cuts boyfriend with knife while driving along Lick Branch Road

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Friday evening after she purportedly stabbed her boyfriend.

Police said Lindsey Thomas, 33, of Glasgow, was involved in an argument with her boyfriend in a car while traveling along Lick Branch Road. At some point in the argument, Thomas “began cutting” her boyfriend with a knife.

He gained control of the knife and got her out of the vehicle, a Tuesday BCSO news release said. The boyfriend came to Glasgow and called 911.

He was treated at T.J. Samson Hospital for injuries and was released.

Thomas was charged with second degree assault (domestic violence). She was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Related