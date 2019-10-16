Women arrested in Metcalfe burglary

0 Shares

Estelle Geis. Barren County Detention Center.

Two women were arrested in Metcalfe County this weekend after a burglary complaint.

Police say they were dispatched around 6 p.m. to Glen Shaw Road to assist a Metcalfe County constable with a possible theft investigation.

Upon arrival, two females were detained. A deputy investigated and discovered the constable was notified by the landowner that two females were trespassing on his property. The landowner also stated the females had unlawfully entered a residence.

Police recovered the stolen property, evidence in the burglary and tools used to commit the crime. Police also discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the subjects.

Miriah Wright, 43, and Estelle Geis, 54, were arrested and lodged in the Barren County Jail.

Each woman faces charges relating to burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing and possession of drugs.