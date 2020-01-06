0 Shares

Wynema Louise Bowe, 78, of Moss, TN, formerly of Tompkinsville, KY., passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020, at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette, TN. She was born on April 3, 1941, in Hestand, KY, the daughter of the late Richard Smith and Ada (Williams) Smith, and the wife of the late Wyble Bowe. There were married on June 4, 1960. She was a member of the RedHill Holiness Church.

Wynema always enjoyed spending quality time with her family. She was a talented seamstress, and avid guitar player and had a deep love for reading.

She is survived by five children: Remus and Roger Bowe, both of Tompknisville, KY; Rebecca (James) Trent of Moss, TN., Remona (Jeff) Arterburn of Tompkinsville, KY; Regina Hollis (Glen Perry) of Glasgow, KY., 18 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Wynema is preceded in death by her husband, Wyble; 3 sons, Robert, Kenneth, and Eugene Bowe; 2 grandsons, Remus Lee Bowe and Daniel Allen; and one great grandson, Aiden Gabriel Bow.

Memorial services will be held at RedHill Holiness Church, 1322 Harlans Crossroads, Tompkinsville, KY, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Visiting time with the family is between 1:00-2:00 P.M. at RedHill Holiness Church. Waymon and Veronica Watson will officiate the service.

Arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

