Yvonne Stewart age 82 of Edmonton formerly of Versailles passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home. Born in Frankfort, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Eliza Cotton McDaniel. She was a retired secretary and member of the Presbyterian faith.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Stewart.

She is survived by three children. Eva (Billy) Reeves of Edmonton. Paul (Linda) Stewart, Jr. of Georgetown and Patricia (Tommy) Stivers of Lexington. One sister Opal Vance of Frankfort. Six grandchildren; Sarah Grider, Elizabeth McNulty, Rebecca Turner, Joshua Reeves, Rachel Reeves and Tommy Stivers, Jr. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son Matthew Stewart and three brothers and five sisters. Arthur (Bud) McDaniel, William McDaniel, Kenneth McDaniel, Marie Perry, Mollie Norton, Frances West, Bulah McDaniel and Juanita McDaniel.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation will be after 9:00 AM Saturday. Burial will take place on Monday, November 25th at 12 PM EST at the Versailles Cemetery in Versailles.

