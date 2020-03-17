0 Shares

Zelma Turner, age 79 of Cave City, departed this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 at T.J. Samson Hospital. The Edmonson County native was born on July 8, 1940 to the late Guy Woodford and Zora Doyle Turley. She was married to Donald Turner, who survives.

Zelma was a educator for twenty-eight years at Park City Elementary. She was a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and a member and church secretary of Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her husband she leaves to honor her memory– five grandchildren, Amber Turner of Park City, Stephanie Phillips of Elizabethtown, Autumn Merriss (Jared) of Alvaton, Adam Turner (Jessica) of Chalybeate and Tyler Turner (Katrina) of Buckner; nine great-grandchildren, Madison Hillberry, Grant Turner, Rhiley Thomas, Grace Turner, Brayden Phillips, Jaxson Merriss, Josie Merriss, Kayelynn Turner and Lincoln Turner; one niece, Maria Westcott (Mike) and one daughter-in-law, Lori Turner. She was also preceded in death by one son, Woodford Grant Turner and one sister, Alberta Logsdon.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Chris Martin Scholarship Fund, c/o Barren County High School, 507 Trojan Trail, Glasgow, KY 42141 or Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library, 1530 S. Green St., Glasgow, KY, 42141.

DUE TO CURRENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

